Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Davenport man given suspended prison sentence, probation after stabbing a man in the back

According to Scott County Court records, Forward pleaded guilty to willful injury causing...
According to Scott County Court records, Forward pleaded guilty to willful injury causing bodily injury in February.(KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was sentenced Thursday to a suspended five-year prison sentence and three years of probation for stabbing a man in the back with a pocket knife in October.

If he completes probation, Jacob Nathaniel Forward will not have to serve the prison sentence.

According to Scott County Court records, Forward pleaded guilty to willful injury causing bodily injury in February. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dismissed an additional charge of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.

A no-contact order was entered, according to court records.

About 12:15 a.m. Oct. 28, police responded to a home on Appomattox Road. According to an arrest affidavit, Forward stabbed a man five times in the back with a pocket knife.

The man, who was a household member, had severe blood loss and a collapsed lung, according to the affidavit. Forward then left and got rid of the knife.

He later admitted to stabbing the man and was wearing clothes that were covered in blood, the affidavit said.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement arrest 40 people in Operation Washout
Law enforcement arrest 40 people in Operation Washout
The Rosenbaums defaulted on both loans and sold the double-pledged crop with little to no...
Iowa family sentenced in USDA crop loan and bankruptcy fraud schemes
Cedar Rapids water rescue
Emergency crews complete water rescue in downtown Cedar Rapids
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said Michael Foland, 20, led deputies and officers on a...
Iowa man with outstanding warrants arrested in Decorah after high-speed chase

Latest News

Isaiah Cecil-Hakeen Duffield
Fayette County woman accused of leaving children in the care of registered sex offender
Cedar Falls astronaut Raja Chari is set to return home to Earth, after nearly half a year...
Iowa astronaut to return to earth after nearly a year in space
When muscle pain was already established, strength training alleviated pain only in male mice.
Univ. of Iowa study finds strength training protects against development of chronic muscle pain in mice
Crews respond to house fire in Iowa City
Crews respond to house fire in Iowa City