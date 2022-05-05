Crews respond to house fire in Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday, May 4th, at approximately 7:14 am, the Iowa City Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire in the 500 block of Olive St.

Responders arrived on scene and encountered a fire in the residence’s detached garage that spread into the attic space. Crews were able to bring the fire under control within 10 minutes.

No injuries were reported. The fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.