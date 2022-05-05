Show You Care
Multi-vehicle crash on I-380 southbound causing traffic to move slow

A view of a traffic camera at 33rd Ave SW and I-380 at approximately 4:12 pm shows that traffic...
A view of a traffic camera at 33rd Ave SW and I-380 at approximately 4:12 pm shows that traffic is significantly backed up.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Traffic is touch and go on I-380 Southbound after reports of an accident involving multiple vehicles have closed off the left bound lane.

A view of a traffic camera at 33rd Ave SW and I-380 at approximately 4:12 pm shows that traffic is significantly backed up. The accident appears to have occurred in the area between Exit 17: 33rd Avenue and Exit 16: US 30; US 151 and US 218.

Cedar Rapids police say that traffic is being diverted onto Highway 30. They recommend drivers avoid the area if possible and find an alternate southbound route.

Traffic congestion is expected until 5:30 pm.

