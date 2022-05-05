Show You Care
Central Iowa man charged in US Capitol insurrection

Chad Heathcote
Chad Heathcote(KCRG)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A 41-year-old central Iowa man faces charges alleging that he took part in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building.

Chad Heathcote, of Adel, was arrested Wednesday on is charged with two federal felonies: entering and remaining in a restricted building with intent to impede or disrupt an official proceeding and disorderly or disruptive conduct in the Capitol.

Court records don’t indicate whether he has an attorney. In charging documents, an FBI agent said witnesses came forward about Heathcote after he bragged in social media postings about being at the Capitol that day and was identified in photos shown in television reports.

Agent Tyler Johnson said Heathcote’s cellphone data also indicated that he was inside the Capitol.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

