Univ. of Iowa students react to Supreme Court draft leak

By Libbie Randall
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Some of the students at the University of Iowa identify as pro-life and are pleased with the idea of abortion becoming illegal. Others say they are pro-choice and fear this would deny people basic healthcare rights.

Leiz Chan, fears the Supreme Court overturning Roe V Wade. If the choice of whether or not to ban abortion went to the state level, she believes Iowa would make it illegal.

“They are the most anti-choice and they take pride in that so I’m not sure if the state’s decision is going to align with a lot of the interests of the people in Iowa,” said Chan.

For students like Megan, the draft leak is welcome news.

“We believe that life begins at conception and that’s when life should start being protected. And lives are not protected when abortions are legal,” she said.

Cayden Lambert, like Megan, is pro-life. He says they understand the complications that come with pregnancies but believes overturning Roe v Wade would be a step in the right direction for their efforts.

“It’s our duty as young people here at universities to advocate for the unborn and people who don’t have a voice,” Lambert told TV-9.

Many of the students at the Newman Center say they have prayed and hoped for an outcome like this.

“It’s more than just keeping the baby alive, and providing this opportunity for women to be supported along the process, that’s also a part of being pro-life,” said Megan.

Students like Chan say they will continue to fight to keep abortion legal.

“I think this is really devastating. This is inclusive health care, and it’s important that we have it, and it’s an essential right for people who have a uterus.”

