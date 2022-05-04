Show You Care
Two arrested after incident in Council Bluffs turns into car chase

(PHOTO: Council Bluffs Police Department)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs police arrested two people after a Tuesday morning car chase.

Suzanne Labastida, 42, was arrested for felony eluding and cited for a crash, and Evan Christina, 26, was arrested for criminal mischief.

Officers responded to a Super Saver grocery store near N. Broadway for criminal mischief in progress and according to the release, saw a man later identified as Christina slashing tires on a car in a handicap parking spot.

It’s reported the suspect started heading north on N. Broadway in a silver Chevy Equinox when officers arrived and a pursuit started when the car left while a Pottawattamie deputy tried to make a stop.

During the chase, the car lost control and hit the side of the Omni Parking Garage. Officials say minor damage was done to the building in the area of 2nd and West Broadway.

Police deployed stop sticks when the car started to go west on Kanesville and the car came to a stop around the 1600 block of West Broadway and both were taken into custody.

The release further states westbound traffic on West Broadway at 16 Street was rerouted for a short time until the roadway was cleared.

Both adults were taken to Pottawattamie County Corrections and there are no reported injuries.

