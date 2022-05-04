DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Breaking two minutes in the 800 meter run is difficult, to do it 200 in times your career is unbelievable.

That’s exactly what Iowa City’s Erik Sowinski did, a Drake flag in the process.

“It has been college since I’ve carried one of those (Drake flags) around the track,” 32-year-old Sowinski said. “What an awesome place to do it at. (Drake Stadium) is really really special to me, and having a lot of friends and family in the crowd makes it that much more awesome.”

Sowinski, who still trails with Joey Woody in Iowa CIty, has won a world championship bronze medal in the 800 to go along with two world relay gold medals.

“Coach Woody has been a father figured to me since 2008,” Sowinsky said. “Iowa City has been home to me and it’s special to do it here. To have Mike Jay announcing it to has been pretty special.”

With his career winding down, if this was his last time around the blue oval, he went out with the same guts and glory he provide throughout his career.

“If this was my last drake relays it has been awesome,” Sowinski said. “I can’t really put it into words right now as dial Special this place has been to me. If it was the last one it was a hell of a run here, and if not we will see.”

