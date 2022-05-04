Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Star Wars actor coming to Sioux City

ACME Comics and Collectables will host a Star Wars actor in September.
ACME Comics and Collectables will host a Star Wars actor in September.(KTIV)
By Matt Hoffmann
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Today is May 4th. And for “Star Wars” fans, it’s a big day.

It’s “May the 4th” -- a play on the movie’s famous line, “May the Force be with you.”

Sioux City’s ACME Comics announced a Star Wars “meet and greet” that’s coming up in the fall. The event will be on Sept. 17 and will include an actor from the series.

“It’s the modern-day fairy tale. Basically, it’s a story of good versus evil and how good can prevail but evil kind of gets along there somehow too. And it just has its own meaning in today’s life, and I think it’s more poignant now than it ever has,” said Kevin McGarry, the store’s co-owner.

The meet-and-greet actor hasn’t been announced. But there’s no cost for admission to the event in September.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement arrest 40 people in Operation Washout
Law enforcement arrest 40 people in Operation Washout
The Rosenbaums defaulted on both loans and sold the double-pledged crop with little to no...
Iowa family sentenced in USDA crop loan and bankruptcy fraud schemes
Cedar Rapids water rescue
Emergency crews complete water rescue in downtown Cedar Rapids
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said Michael Foland, 20, led deputies and officers on a...
Iowa man with outstanding warrants arrested in Decorah after high-speed chase

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
Nonprofit in Iowa City
Jabez Café in Iowa City opening to help people with disabilities get job skills
A state law that was put into place last year has one Eastern Iowa volunteer department saying...
Rural EMS services say new law making services essential isn’t working
Williamsburg barn fire (PHOTO BY: WILLIAMSBURG FIRE DEPARTMENT)
Williamsburg crews respond to barn fire
A state law that was put into place last year has one Eastern Iowa volunteer department saying...
A state law that was put into place last year has one Eastern Iowa volunteer department saying they need more to be done.