Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Satanic Temple asks Boston to fly flag after Supreme Court ruling

The Satanic Temple is requesting to fly a flag over Boston City Hall after the U.S. Supreme...
The Satanic Temple is requesting to fly a flag over Boston City Hall after the U.S. Supreme Court this week ruled the city violated the free speech rights of a conservative activist seeking to fly a Christian flag outside the downtown complex.(Daniel Schwen / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — The Satanic Temple is requesting to fly a flag over Boston City Hall after the U.S. Supreme Court this week ruled the city violated the free speech rights of a conservative activist seeking to fly a Christian flag outside the downtown complex.

The Salem-based group on Tuesday tweeted a copy of its request to raise a flag to mark Satanic Appreciation Week from July 23-29.

The application filed online with the city’s property management department doesn’t provide any details about what the flag would look like or what the weeklong celebration entails.

Spokespersons for the Satanic Temple didn’t respond to an email seeking comment Wednesday. The group has lodged freedom of religion challenges nationwide, including a recent federal lawsuit arguing the Boston City Council’s traditional opening prayer at its public meetings is discriminatory and unconstitutional.

Mayor Michelle Wu’s office declined to comment on the group’s request other than to say it’s reviewing the high court’s decision while also evaluating its flag-raising program.

The Supreme Court ruled unanimously Monday that Boston discriminated against activist Harold Shurtleff because of his “religious viewpoint,” even though it had routinely approved other flag raising requests.

In 2017, Shurtleff and his Camp Constitution wanted to fly a white banner with a red cross on a blue background called the Christian flag to mark Constitution Day on Sept. 17.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement arrest 40 people in Operation Washout
Law enforcement arrest 40 people in Operation Washout
The Rosenbaums defaulted on both loans and sold the double-pledged crop with little to no...
Iowa family sentenced in USDA crop loan and bankruptcy fraud schemes
Cedar Rapids water rescue
Emergency crews complete water rescue in downtown Cedar Rapids
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said Michael Foland, 20, led deputies and officers on a...
Iowa man with outstanding warrants arrested in Decorah after high-speed chase

Latest News

Regina and Donald Simon display signs in their yard in Saginaw on Monday, July 13, 2020. On...
Man left nooses, notes, threatening phone calls mocking BLM movement, feds say
FILE - The Eta Aquariids meteor shower is shown in 2012.
Eta Aquarids to peak Friday with up to 30 meteors visible per hour
Anna Shevchenko, 35, reacts next to her home in Irpin, near Kyiv, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The...
Russia pounds Ukraine, targeting supply of Western arms
The Democratic president has placed renewed emphasis on deficit reduction going into the...
Biden showcases deficit progress in bid to counter critics
FILE - In this June 25, 2021, file image taken from pool video, former Minneapolis police...
Judge overseeing Chauvin civil rights case accepts plea deal