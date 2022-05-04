Record high 31 Iowa schools win Carrie Chapman Catt Award for registering 90% of eligible students to vote

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced that a record-high 31 schools qualified for the Carrie Chapman Catt Award this school year for registering at least 90% of their eligible students to vote.

Secretary Pate created the award in 2019 to encourage young people to get involved in the voting process.

“I’m thrilled to see so many young people stepping up and taking the first step in the voting process by getting registered,” Secretary Pate said. “Great job by the teachers and administrators at these 31 schools by engaging the students in civics. I tell young people all the time, the best way to make your voice heard is by voting, and to do that, you need to get registered.”

In 2020, 18 schools qualified for the award, with 21 schools qualifying in 2021. This year nearly 3,400 high school students registered in conjunction with the Catt Award initiative.

Additionally, 10 Iowa schools registered more than 70 percent of eligible students, and 17 registered more than 50 percent. Secretary Pate plans on visiting each of the 31 schools in order to present them with the Carrie Chapman Catt Award trophy.

2022 Carrie Chapman Catt award winners (KCRG)

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.