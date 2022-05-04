Show You Care
Des Moines woman asked others on Facebook to kill witnesses in murder trial

Danielle Cleghorn
Danielle Cleghorn(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A Des Moines man convicted of murder allegedly asked a woman to post on his Facebook page encouraging others to kill listed witnesses in his case.

Jaquarious Scoggins will spend 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder this month in the killing of Mercedes Wathen back in 2018. Scoggins was originally charged with first-degree murder before making the deal.

When Scoggins was in custody in January, he communicated with Danielle Cleghorn during jail phone calls, according to police. He solicited her to make a post on his Facebook page, according to court documents.

Cleghorn listed numerous witnesses in Scoggins’ case in the post and encouraged others to kill the listed witnesses.

Police say they have an audio recording proving Cleghorn’s guilt.

She has been charged with solicitation to commit a felony.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

