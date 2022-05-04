Marshalltown Police searching for subject charged with giving obscene materials to minors

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - Marshalltown Police are seeking information on the whereabouts of a 67-year-old man.

Officials say Anthony Reed Wixom has been charged with Dissemination and Exhibition of Obscene Materials to Minors. Law enforcement has a warrant out for his arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call 641-754-5725 or by texting the word “marshall” followed by the tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can also be sent online at www.marshallcountycs.com.

All tips are completely anonymous and could earn a monetary reward if the tip results in an arrest.

