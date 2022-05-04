Show You Care
Marion Police ask public to make sure cars are locked after increase in break-ins

The Marion, Iowa, Police Department(KCRG)
By Kristin Rogers
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Marion Police Department is asking people to lock their vehicles after reports of cars being broken into. They haven’t been violent break-ins such as windows being smashed in, they’re typically happening when vehicles are being left unlocked and with valuables in plain sight.

That’s why the department is asking people to keep the doors of their vehicles locked. They’re also asking people to make sure valuables aren’t sitting out.

The break-ins have happened in various parts of Marion. Officer Tom Daubs says it’s a violating feeling for the victims.

”They wake up the next morning, they go out to their car and now their car has been rummaged through, the glove box is open, the visors are flipped down and they just have that sinking feeling that someone’s been in their vehicle,” Daubs said.

The department is hoping to find whoever is behind the recent uptick.

”If you see something or if you have Ring doorbell footage of somebody in your area please reach out to the Marion Police Department, let us know. We can add that to the list and hopefully find whose behind this and bring justice to them and let people know that we are out there trying to make a difference,” said Daubs.

