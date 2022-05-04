Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Iowans have one year to get REAL ID for air travel

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANKENY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowans may have till next year to get a REAL ID before they’re required to get through airport security, but the Iowa Department of Transportation is recommending people get one sooner rather than later.

In a post on its website, the Iowa DOT said the REAL ID-compliant licenses will have a gold star on the card, and will be required for air-travelers over the age of 18 by federal law starting May 3, 2023.

To get a license Real ID card, go to any Iowa driver’s license or ID issuance location. You’ll need to provide proof of your identity, date of birth, social security number, address, and lawful status in the U.S.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement arrest 40 people in Operation Washout
Law enforcement arrest 40 people in Operation Washout
The Rosenbaums defaulted on both loans and sold the double-pledged crop with little to no...
Iowa family sentenced in USDA crop loan and bankruptcy fraud schemes
Cedar Rapids water rescue
Emergency crews complete water rescue in downtown Cedar Rapids
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said Michael Foland, 20, led deputies and officers on a...
Iowa man with outstanding warrants arrested in Decorah after high-speed chase

Latest News

Iowans may have till next year to get a REAL ID before they’re required to get through airport...
Iowans have one year to get REAL ID for air travel
A federal judge approved a settlement worth more than one million dollars between Flexsteel and...
Federal judge approves more than $1 million settlement in Flexsteel lawsuit
A state board disciplined the superintendent of Union Community Schools following an...
State board disciplines superintendent of Union Community School District
Bobby Hansen with the Better Business Bureau joins us to talk about a scam circulating that...
Better Business Bureau explains scam that looks pretty real