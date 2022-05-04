Show You Care
Iowa Democrats apply to stay first in nation for caucuses

Iowa Democrats announced today they've submitted a letter of intent to the Democratic National Committee.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Democrats announced Wednesday they submitted a letter of intent to the Democratic National Committee.

They’re fighting to keep their status as first in the nation for caucuses leading up to the Presidential election.

Last month, the DNC stripped Iowa of that honor. The Iowa Caucuses drew a lot of criticism in 2020 after Democrats couldn’t declare a winner because of accuracy concerns.

One of the criteria a state must now fulfill when applying is diversity, but that’s something Democratic Party Chair Ross Wilburn said Iowa can accomplish.

“If their focus is racial diversity, I would say first of all, there would be no President Obama without Iowa,” Wilburn said. “We have great grassroots strength here, they help shape and inform messaging for the presidential candidates, so our well organized network of Democratic activists are ready to mobilize behind any of the candidates that have an exciting progressive message.”

The Republican National Committee has already said Iowa will still go first for their party.

Willburn has been working with Iowa’s Republican Party chair to maintain both parties as first in the nation.

See the full letter here.

