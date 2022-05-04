Iowa City man guilty of selling meth near Riverside Casino

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On May 4th, an Iowa City man was found guilty of Delivery of Methamphetamine in the parking lot of Riverside Casino last year.

Officials say on March 18th, 2021, 38-year-old Mark Poggenpohl sold 3.7 grams of methamphetamine to a person cooperating with law enforcement for $150. At the trial, the cooperating witness testified that they saw several other bags of meth in Poggenphol’s backpack. A narcotics detective also testified that they saw Poggenpohl enter the casino with that backpack.

Poggenpol admitted to being a habitual offender, having been convicted of two or more felonies already. Sentencing is scheduled for June 10th, 2022.

Due to his previous criminal history, Poggenpohl may be sentenced to prison for 15 to 45 years.

