Firefighter injured in serious accident in Durant, Iowa

Durant, Iowa (KWQC) - A Durant firefighter is injured after an accident involving a fire truck on Monday.

According a post on the Durant Fire Department’s Facebook page, the truck was involved in a serious accident, but did not roll over.

A firefighter was injured in the accident, no word yet on his injuries.

Wilton Fire Department was also on the scene to assist.

An investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated as details become more available.

