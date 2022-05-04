Firefighter injured in serious accident in Durant, Iowa
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Durant, Iowa (KWQC) - A Durant firefighter is injured after an accident involving a fire truck on Monday.
According a post on the Durant Fire Department’s Facebook page, the truck was involved in a serious accident, but did not roll over.
A firefighter was injured in the accident, no word yet on his injuries.
Wilton Fire Department was also on the scene to assist.
An investigation is underway.
This is a developing story. We will keep you updated as details become more available.
