Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Firefighter injured in serious accident in Durant, Iowa

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Durant, Iowa (KWQC) - A Durant firefighter is injured after an accident involving a fire truck on Monday.

According a post on the Durant Fire Department’s Facebook page, the truck was involved in a serious accident, but did not roll over.

A firefighter was injured in the accident, no word yet on his injuries.

Wilton Fire Department was also on the scene to assist.

An investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated as details become more available.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement arrest 40 people in Operation Washout
Law enforcement arrest 40 people in Operation Washout
The Rosenbaums defaulted on both loans and sold the double-pledged crop with little to no...
Iowa family sentenced in USDA crop loan and bankruptcy fraud schemes
Cedar Rapids water rescue
Emergency crews complete water rescue in downtown Cedar Rapids
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said Michael Foland, 20, led deputies and officers on a...
Iowa man with outstanding warrants arrested in Decorah after high-speed chase

Latest News

Cedar Rapids Kernels excited to play Quad Cities River Bandits at Field of Dreams
Production on Field of Dreams TV series to begin this summer
The Iowa DOT has announced people have one year to obtain a "real ID" if they want to get...
Iowa State Univ. lays new turf at Jack Trice Stadium
A series adaptation of "Field of Dreams" is set to begin production in Iowa this summer.
Production on Field of Dreams TV series to begin this summer
Russian President Vladimir Putin could officially declare war on Ukraine as soon as this Monday.
Russian attacks intensify amid Mariupol evacuations
The historic decision would drastically change the landscape of women's reproductive rights in...
US lawmakers react to SUPCO draft opinion on overturning Roe V. Wade