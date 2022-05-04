Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Federal judge approves nearly $1.3 million settlement in Flexsteel lawsuit

A federal judge approved a settlement worth more than one million dollars between Flexsteel and its former employees.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A federal judge approved a settlement worth more than $1 million between Flexsteel and its former employees.

The company’s plants in Dubuque and Mississippi closed during the pandemic in 2020.

Workers then sued, arguing the company did not give them enough warning of the plant closures and did not pay proper severance.

The Telegraph Herald reports about 300 former employees will receive between one and $15,000.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement arrest 40 people in Operation Washout
Law enforcement arrest 40 people in Operation Washout
The Rosenbaums defaulted on both loans and sold the double-pledged crop with little to no...
Iowa family sentenced in USDA crop loan and bankruptcy fraud schemes
Cedar Rapids water rescue
Emergency crews complete water rescue in downtown Cedar Rapids
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said Michael Foland, 20, led deputies and officers on a...
Iowa man with outstanding warrants arrested in Decorah after high-speed chase

Latest News

Iowa Democrats announced today they've submitted a letter of intent to the Democratic National...
Iowa Democrats apply to stay first in nation for caucuses
Iowans may have till next year to get a REAL ID before they’re required to get through airport...
Iowans have one year to get REAL ID for air travel
Iowans may have till next year to get a REAL ID before they’re required to get through airport...
Iowans have one year to get REAL ID for air travel
A federal judge approved a settlement worth more than one million dollars between Flexsteel and...
Federal judge approves more than $1 million settlement in Flexsteel lawsuit