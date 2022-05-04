Federal judge approves nearly $1.3 million settlement in Flexsteel lawsuit

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A federal judge approved a settlement worth more than $1 million between Flexsteel and its former employees.

The company’s plants in Dubuque and Mississippi closed during the pandemic in 2020.

Workers then sued, arguing the company did not give them enough warning of the plant closures and did not pay proper severance.

The Telegraph Herald reports about 300 former employees will receive between one and $15,000.

