Fall to Summer in a Few Days

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a day with sunshine and close to seasonal conditions clouds and rain roll back in. Clouds thicken up tonight with scattered light showers building by morning. An area of low pressure slowly progresses from the Plains into Missouri bringing rain. This last through Friday. As this system moves out a seasonal chance for the weekend as highs jump into the upper 60s. Early next week summer arrives with the 80s and higher dew points also bringing some storm chances. Have a great night!

