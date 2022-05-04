Show You Care
Durant firefighters injured in accident responding to call

Emergency crews responded to the scene today.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DURANT, Iowa (KCRG) - On May 2nd, at approximately 7:58 pm, Durant Police received a call of a motor vehicle collision in the 1200 block of Vail Avenue.

Officers arrived and quickly discovered the collision involved a Durant Fire truck that had been responding to a call for service. The other vehicle involved in the accident was described as a Terra Gator type agricultural field sprayer and had already left the scene

Several members of the Durant Fire Department were treated for injuries sustained in the collision.

The vehicle that had left the scene was subsequently found as well as its driver/operator. 31-year-old Kent Reimer of Walcott was interviewed by law enforcement and was later arrested. He’s been charged with Operating While Intoxicated and Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident.

The investigation is ongoing.

