Bridge Under the Bridge secures temporary new home

Bridge Under the Bridge forced to move, Linn County says their hands are tied
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Bridge Under the Bridge has moved to The ROC Center temporarily while it looks for a new permanent location.

The food truck that became known for serving meals to those in need after the 2020 derecho, previously parked under Interstate 380 along 8th Avenue SW.

However, Bridge Under the Bridge was forced to move after the Iowa Department of Transportation received several complaints.

In a Facebook post, the nonprofit said The ROC Center, located at 1202 10th Street SE in Cedar Rapids, will be its new home, and they’ll be serving hot meals on Wednesday.

