Body of missing 5-year-old girl found in river, officials say

By Ray Rivera and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – The body of a missing 5-year-old girl with autism was found in a river Tuesday night, officials in South Carolina said.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the body of Collins Elizabeth “Lenny” Lusk was found in the Black River.

Lenny was last seen playing in her backyard sandbox around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials said no foul play is suspected. No further details have been released.

