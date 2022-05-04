Around 90 gather to ‘Rally for Roe’ in downtown Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Around 90 people gathered to ‘Rally for Roe’ Tuesday evening in downtown Cedar Rapids. The rally was coordinated by Indivisible Iowa and Advocates for Social Justice at the corner of 8th Avenue and 2nd Street southeast.

”I think we need to make sure to get the people out of office who don’t want me to decide what I do with my body or what my daughter does with hers,” said Nancy Lekin, who was at the rally alongside her daughter Breinn.

She told us she’s worried about the impact if Roe v. Wade is overturned by the Supreme Court.

”She was alive for the first 20 years of her life without legal abortion and she saw horrible things as a result of that,” Breinn explained.

Representative Molly Donahue was at the rally as well. She says a decision at the federal level would likely have a trickle effect here in Iowa where the legislature holds a republican majority.

”If the Supreme Court decides to totally overturn Roe v. Wade on this motion, then this state would probably be one of the handful that would be immediately stopped, all abortions,” Donahue told us.

She says some abortions are medically necessary for the safety of the mother and that reversing Roe v. Wade would be taking away women’s health care.

Those at the rally wanted to make sure their voices were heard. Paul Street of Iowa City said that won’t be the case if the Supreme Court goes through with the reversal.

“The supermajority of Americans are for it and yet it’s about to be and now with the leaked decision we know it’s all likely going to be Roe v. Wade is going to be reversed by a supreme court that is 6 to 3 supermajority the other way, the opposite of the American population,” Street said.

There was a call to action at the rally for those who are concerned to continue to speak up in the days to come.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.