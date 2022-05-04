Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Amazon to pay employee travel expenses to get abortions, other treatments, reports say

Amazon reportedly told its staff Monday the company would pay up to $4,000 in travel expenses...
Amazon reportedly told its staff Monday the company would pay up to $4,000 in travel expenses for employees who need non-life threatening medical treatments, including abortions, according to a message seen by Reuters.(Pixabay)
By Debra Dolan
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Millions of women in the United States are on the verge of possibly losing the right to an abortion if the Supreme Court overturns the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized the procedure nationwide.

If overturned, many women won’t be able to afford the costs of going out of state to have an abortion and will rely on employer benefits.

Amazon reportedly told its staff Monday the company would pay up to $4,000 in travel expenses for employees who need non-life threatening medical treatments, including abortions, according to a message seen by Reuters.

CNN Business reports this move is similar to policies implemented by Citigroup, Yelp, Uber and Lyft “to help employees bypass Republican-led efforts in several states to effectively ban abortion.”

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, 26 states are likely to ban abortion, according to the Guttmacher Institute, the pro-abortion rights think tank.

Of those, 22 states already have total or near-total bans on the books that are currently blocked by Roe, aside from Texas.

The Texas law banning it after six weeks has been allowed to go into effect by the Supreme Court because of its unusual civil enforcement structure.

Four more states are considered likely to quickly pass bans if Roe is overturned.

Sixteen states and the District of Columbia have protected access to abortion in state law.

About half of U.S. states are expected to ban abortion if Roe v. Wade falls. (CNN, KOCO, GETTY IMAGES, KOKI, KCBD, KOKH, OKLAHOMA STATE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Law enforcement arrest 40 people in Operation Washout
Law enforcement arrest 40 people in Operation Washout
The Rosenbaums defaulted on both loans and sold the double-pledged crop with little to no...
Iowa family sentenced in USDA crop loan and bankruptcy fraud schemes
Cedar Rapids water rescue
Emergency crews complete water rescue in downtown Cedar Rapids
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said Michael Foland, 20, led deputies and officers on a...
Iowa man with outstanding warrants arrested in Decorah after high-speed chase

Latest News

A new poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation showed only 18% of parents with children younger...
Few parents say they’ll get COVID vaccines for young kids as soon as possible, survey finds
According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the body of Collins Elizabeth “Lenny” Lusk...
Body of missing 5-year-old girl found in river, officials say
Anna Shevchenko, 35, reacts next to her home in Irpin, near Kyiv, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The...
Russia pounds Ukraine, targeting supply of Western arms
In remarks Saturday, comedian Trevor Noah called the White House Correspondents' Association...
Several White House correspondents’ dinner attendees test positive for COVID-19
President Joe Biden plans to host the 2020 and 2022 U.S. Olympic teams at the White House on...
2020, 2022 US Olympians to visit Bidens at White House