Waterloo police chief among finalists for Vancouver, Washington police chief position

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald is one of five people up for the police chief position in Vancouver, Washington, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier.

The Courier reports Fitzgerald’s current pay is more than $141,000, making him the second highest paid police chief in the state.

The Waterloo City Council is considering a proposal for a salary bump up to $165,000.

The job in Vancouver would pay at least $178,000.

Other finalists include three others from Vancouver, and one from Los Angeles.

Fitzgerald has served with the Waterloo police department for two years, and has also been up for positions in Memphis and Albuquerque.

