Trial set for man charged in shooting death of Iowa State Trooper; prosecution seeks potential delay

GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa (KCRG) - On May 9th, the man accused of killing an Iowa State Trooper will go to trial at the Hamilton County Courthouse.

Michael Lang is charged with 1st-degree murder. Police say he assaulted an officer during a traffic stop in Grundy Center last April. They say he got away, barricaded himself in his house, then shot and killed Sergeant Jim Smith when police entered his house.

The prosecution sought a potential delay from Thursday, May 12th, to reconvene on Monday, May 16th, in light of the desire of the Smith family and a number of State’s witnesses to attend a memorial in Washington D.C. for Sergeant Smith on Friday, May 13th. The Court was advised that a charter plane had already been obtained for the travel arrangements of those concerned.

The Court will make a ruling on that motion at a later time. Prosecutors may conclude their case in court on the 11th or 12th, if the motion is denied.

