Textile TapHaus opens in Atkins

By Cole Krutzfield
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Textile TapHaus opened its doors in Atkins on Monday, May 2nd for the very first time.

The brewery is the third location for Textile Brewing Company which has locations in Cascade and Dyersville.

The TapHaus is just the second restaurant in Atkins, a town whose population has quickly risen to 2,000 people. The restaurant was funded with the help of a $100,000 grant which was given to help small towns improve their downtowns across the state.

The restaurant offered pretzels, flatbreads, and appetizers as well as a variety of alcohol including wine and beer. The restaurant is in the same building that used to house the Atkins General Store and built-in 1917.

The renovation took around 5 months to complete, beginning on December 17th.

