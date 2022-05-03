Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Sunshiny, seasonable day

By Joe Winters
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The bright spot of the week is approaching. Wednesday looks to be seasonable with highs in the lower 60s complete with a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky. Quickly on the heels of our early-week rainfall more moves in on Thursday. This is likely to continue into Friday as an area of low-pressure tracks across Missouri. The week is looking up with warmer conditions. There is the possibility of hitting 80 early next week too. Have a great night!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rosenbaums defaulted on both loans and sold the double-pledged crop with little to no...
Iowa family sentenced in USDA crop loan and bankruptcy fraud schemes
Law enforcement arrest 40 people in Operation Washout
Law enforcement arrest 40 people in Operation Washout
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Officers on scene located shell-casings in the area and found bullets struck the side of a...
Police investigating Friday night shooting in southwest Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids water rescue
Emergency crews complete water rescue in downtown Cedar Rapids

Latest News

KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday, Afternoon, May 3
kcrg wx
Tuesday's Deep Dive - May 3rd, 2022
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday, May 3rd
kcrg wx
A rainy morning ahead, chilly conditions continue into the afternoon