Sunshiny, seasonable day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The bright spot of the week is approaching. Wednesday looks to be seasonable with highs in the lower 60s complete with a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky. Quickly on the heels of our early-week rainfall more moves in on Thursday. This is likely to continue into Friday as an area of low-pressure tracks across Missouri. The week is looking up with warmer conditions. There is the possibility of hitting 80 early next week too. Have a great night!

