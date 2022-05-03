Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

SCOTUS reversing Roe v. Wade won’t ban abortion in Iowa immediately

By Ethan Stein
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - If the Supreme Court of the United States reverses Roe v. Wade as a draft obtained by Politico alleges, abortion would not become illegal in Iowa immediately.

A woman’s right to have an abortion, which is federally protected in the 1973 decision, is also protected in the Iowa Consitution after an Iowa Supreme Court case from 2018.

Sara Riley, who is a lawyer at Tom Riley Law Firm, said the Supreme Court appears to be giving this issue back to the states to decide. She said Iowa’s Supreme Court has already said the right to have an abortion is protected under the due process and equal protection clause in the state’s constitution.

“There are some states where it’s already written in their constitution that they have the right to have an abortion,” Riley said. “So as the opinion is written, the federal government can’t come in and say you don’t have the right to protect abortion.”

She said the right to have an abortion in Iowa could disappear if the Iowa Supreme Court could reverse its decision or amend the state constitution. A potential case to reverse the decision was argued in February after Gov. Kim Reynolds appointed new justices, but no decision has been announced.

Republicans are working on a constitutional amendment, which would eventually require a state-wide election.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rosenbaums defaulted on both loans and sold the double-pledged crop with little to no...
Iowa family sentenced in USDA crop loan and bankruptcy fraud schemes
Law enforcement arrest 40 people in Operation Washout
Law enforcement arrest 40 people in Operation Washout
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Officers on scene located shell-casings in the area and found bullets struck the side of a...
Police investigating Friday night shooting in southwest Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids water rescue
Emergency crews complete water rescue in downtown Cedar Rapids

Latest News

Linn County farmer reacts to consistently chilly planting season
Linn County farmer reacts to consistently chilly planting season
Russell Shirley
Fairfield man sentenced for Possession with Intent to Distribute Meth
Jaime Aguilar
Ottumwa Police make arrest in connection to shooting
This brings the number of detections in Iowa up to 19.
Bird Flu confirmed in backyard flock in Bremer County; brings total cases in Iowa to 19