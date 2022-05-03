Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

A rainy morning ahead, chilly conditions continue into the afternoon

Plan on rain this morning. It'll be a cooler day with highs only into the lower 50s.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s a wet drive to school and work this morning as rainfall continues across eastern Iowa. Based on what’s fallen in central Iowa, totals of a half inch to one inch still look likely here by the time it pulls away after lunchtime. Highs will be very cool in the upper 40s northeast to mid-50s southwest. Plan on lows tonight to fall into the 30s with a few patches of fog possible by morning. Tomorrow is the bright spot of the week with partly cloudy sky and highs around 60. The next system is still on track to move into the area Thursday and linger into Friday. Totals with that system may be similar to this current one. We are still expecting some warmer temperatures this weekend!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rosenbaums defaulted on both loans and sold the double-pledged crop with little to no...
Iowa family sentenced in USDA crop loan and bankruptcy fraud schemes
Officers on scene located shell-casings in the area and found bullets struck the side of a...
Police investigating Friday night shooting in southwest Cedar Rapids
A crowd of people gather outside the Supreme Court, Monday night, May 2, 2022 in Washington. A...
Report: Draft opinion suggests Supreme Court could overturn Roe v Wade
Law enforcement arrest 40 people in Operation Washout
Law enforcement arrest 40 people in Operation Washout
Smashburger from the The Flying Elbow (PHOTO BY: IOWA BEEF INDUSTRY COUNCIL)
Iowa Beef Industry Council names 2022 best burger

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
Showers Move Back In
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: Monday, Afternoon, May 2
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Monday Morning, May 2nd
kcrg wx
Rain returns to the area tonight, lasts through tomorrow morning