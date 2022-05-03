Ottumwa Police make arrest in connection to shooting

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday at approximately 8:35 am, Ottumwa Police responded to a report of an individual suffering from a gunshot wound in the 500 block of E. Main Street.

Emergency crews arrived on scene and found a male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen. Police made contact with 34-year-old suspect Jaime Aguilar and placed him under arrest.

At approximately 10:28 am, after the approval of a search warrant, officers entered Aguilar’s residence and reported recovered potential evidence of the crime.

Aguilar has been charged with Attempt to Commit Murder.

