More than 200 sailors move off aircraft carrier after multiple suicides

(CNN) - In Virginia, the U.S. Navy is relocating hundreds of sailors who had been living on an aircraft carrier, as it investigates a jump in crew suicides.

The Navy is now looking into the deaths of seven crew members on the USS George Washington, including four by apparent suicide in the past year.

Monday, more than 200 sailors were allowed to move to a Navy facility while the ship goes through a major refueling and overhaul in Newport News.

The idea is to give crew members more access to support programs.

The Navy also plans to provide additional morale and well-being measures for the 2,000-3,000 sailors still living on the carrier during the overhaul, which is expected to take a number of years.

