Mercy Iowa City to hold clinical hiring event

Mercy Iowa City.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Mercy Iowa City is looking to hire for multiple patient-care positions at an event on May 10.

The event will be held in the Mercy Hospital Atrium at 500 E. Market Street in Iowa City from 3-7 p.m.

Leaders with the hospital said the event is strictly for RN’s, LPN’s, CMA’s, or Techs and Nurse Techs.

“The demand for qualified nurses, medical assistants and many positions in health care is high, and that impact has been felt at Mercy Iowa City and nationwide,” said Kim Volk, MSN, RN, vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer. “Mercy is committed to recruiting and retaining these pivotal positions and aims to highlight the competitive and strong benefits of working with our community-driven health care team.”

Mercy leaders said they plan to make verbal offers to qualified candidates on the day of the event, with a sign-on bonus of up to $5,000.

For more information, click here.

