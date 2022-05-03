Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Winner of 2022 Iowa’s Best Burger Contest survived tornado, derecho, pandemic

The winner of the 2022 Iowa’s Best Burger Contest is a restaurant that survived a tornado, the pandemic and the derecho.
By KCCI
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCCI) - The winner of the 2022 Iowa’s Best Burger Contest is a restaurant that survived a tornado, the pandemic and the derecho.

The Iowa Beef Industry Council announced the Smashburger from the Flying Elbow in Marshalltown is this year’s winner.

The restaurant is a professional wrestling-themed alternative sports bar.

The road to winning this year’s contest was not easy. In 2018, a tornado destroyed the Flying Elbow.

Its new location opened last September.

Garrett Goodman, the owner of the Flying Elbow, says the derecho and the pandemic also posed challenges.

“It feels like some of the hard work and heartaches and all the trials and everything that’s happened up until this point is definitely feeling like some hard work paying off,” Goodman said.

The Smashburger features a blend of chuck, brisket, and short rib.

The owner says he decided to sell the burger shortly after opening the sports bar in 2017.

He says they sold out just three days after launching the Smashburger.

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rosenbaums defaulted on both loans and sold the double-pledged crop with little to no...
Iowa family sentenced in USDA crop loan and bankruptcy fraud schemes
A crowd of people gather outside the Supreme Court, Monday night, May 2, 2022 in Washington. A...
Report: Supreme Court draft suggests Roe could be overturned
Officers on scene located shell-casings in the area and found bullets struck the side of a...
Police investigating Friday night shooting in southwest Cedar Rapids
Law enforcement arrest 40 people in Operation Washout
Law enforcement arrest 40 people in Operation Washout
Smashburger from the The Flying Elbow (PHOTO BY: IOWA BEEF INDUSTRY COUNCIL)
Iowa Beef Industry Council names 2022 best burger

Latest News

The winner of the 2022 Iowa’s Best Burger Contest is a restaurant that survived a tornado, the...
Marshalltown restaurant wins 2022 Iowa's Best Burger contest
Paula Wood, from Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, joins us to talk about some...
How to manage rising food costs
A mother in Des Moines is trying to make sense of why and how her daughter left for school, and...
Des Moines hit-and-run victim's mother coping with tragedy
The annual event is set for August 11th through 21st.
Iowa State Fair announces free entertainment at this year's fair