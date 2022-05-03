Winner of 2022 Iowa’s Best Burger Contest survived tornado, derecho, pandemic

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCCI) - The winner of the 2022 Iowa’s Best Burger Contest is a restaurant that survived a tornado, the pandemic and the derecho.

The Iowa Beef Industry Council announced the Smashburger from the Flying Elbow in Marshalltown is this year’s winner.

The restaurant is a professional wrestling-themed alternative sports bar.

The road to winning this year’s contest was not easy. In 2018, a tornado destroyed the Flying Elbow.

Its new location opened last September.

Garrett Goodman, the owner of the Flying Elbow, says the derecho and the pandemic also posed challenges.

“It feels like some of the hard work and heartaches and all the trials and everything that’s happened up until this point is definitely feeling like some hard work paying off,” Goodman said.

The Smashburger features a blend of chuck, brisket, and short rib.

The owner says he decided to sell the burger shortly after opening the sports bar in 2017.

He says they sold out just three days after launching the Smashburger.

