Linn County farmer reacts to consistently chilly planting season

CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - During a rainy day in spring, Linn County Farmer John Airy usually takes care of paperwork. Seeing a chilly and wet day in early May doesn’t worry him yet.

“Usually when we get into early May, we’ve got a lot of corn planted. In a good year, we’re done by now, not always. But that window between April 20th and May 15th is really nice,” said Airy.

Having been a farmer for nearly 30 years, he’s used to the ups and downs of Eastern Iowa weather. To him, he’s grateful it’s been consistently chillier.

“With the cold temperatures and all the moisture and rain we’ve had, it’s probably not the worst thing that we’re not planted because if we had had a warm streak early and been planted now, and come into all this wet, cold rain, that’s not always the best,” said Airy.

In this week’s Iowa Crop Progress and Condition Report, soybean and corn planting has already begun in other parts of the state.

Despite the cool soil temperatures, 9 percent of Iowa’s expected corn crop has been planted. That’s 11 days behind last year and 9 days behind the 5-year average.

As a corn and soybean farmer himself, Airy says these numbers are a positive sign given the weather.

“Logistically we’re in good shape, the seed, the chemicals, the fertilizer, we can have all that placed. And when we do have those nice weather breaks, with today’s equipment, today’s technology, we can get more done in those windows,” said Airy.

This week’s corn report goes on to state that farmers in the western one-third of the state were able to get in at least 3.7 days of fieldwork and made more planting progress than those in the rest of Iowa.

Airy says none of his neighboring farmers are concerned quite yet, either. But they are anxious and certainly ready to start plating once the time and weather are right.

