Iowa man with outstanding warrants arrested in Decorah after high-speed chase

DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - A Calmar man with three outstanding felony arrest warrants was arrested in Decorah on Monday after a high-speed vehicle chase.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said Michael Foland, 20, led deputies and officers on a chase after they tried to stop his vehicle and recognized him.

Deputies said the chase went north of Decorah, then through a farm field and back to Decorah again before Foland rolled his vehicle trying to drive over the dike near Fifth Avenue and College Drive.

Foland was taken into custody after a lengthy standoff with law enforcement.

No one was injured in the pursuit or standoff.

Law enforcement said Folan had three outstanding felony arrest warrants for an April 28 incident in which he was a felon in possession of a firearm, failed to affix a drug stamp and was in violation of probation.

Foland now also faces charges of eluding, possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving, and interference with official acts.

