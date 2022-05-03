Show You Care
Fairfield man sentenced for Possession with Intent to Distribute Meth

Russell Shirley
Russell Shirley(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - 39-year-old Russell Allen Shirley was sentenced on Monday to an indeterminate 10-year term of incarceration for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.

On February 16th, 2022, Fairfield Police went to the residence of Shirley with an active warrant for his arrest on unrelated criminal charges. Officers announced themselves at the door and got no response. A short time after, officers witnessed two individuals exit the residence through an adjacent alley. Officers asked the individuals if anyone remained within the residence and were told that Shirley was inside.

Officers executed the arrest warrant and went inside. Shirley’s mother told officers that Shirley he was not inside, but officers found Shirley hiding inside a bathtub.

The officers executing the arrest warrant saw controlled substances in plain view and another search warrant for the home was obtained. Officers seized approximately 10 grams of methamphetamine, along with cash, packaging materials, a digital scale, and glass smoking devices.

