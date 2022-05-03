Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Emergency crews complete water rescue in downtown Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids water rescue
Cedar Rapids water rescue(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday evening, Cedar Rapids emergency personnel responded to a report of a person in the water near the 3rd Ave Bridge.

Responding crews spotted a person in the water moving fast downstream. Cedar Rapids Fire arrived to find one male in the water moving downstream very fast past bridges over the river.

Fire crews deployed water rescue ropes over the sides of the bridges to initially capture the male. For a short while, the male was able to hang on to the rope deployed by fire crews until his grip no longer could hold the rope from the strength of the current.

While this was happening, additional fire units were positioned downstream with more ropes on other bridges, and a swift water boat crew launched from Valor Way. The boat crew deployed quickly downstream locating the male moving towards the fire crews positioned on the the12th Ave bridge.

The boat crew were successful in rescuing the male by bringing him onto the inflatable boat just before the 12th Ave bridge.

The male was taken to Mercy Hospital for medical evaluation.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic car crash
Two injured after a personal injury crash on Sunday morning
One person was left with minor injuries after a crash in Walton County Wednesday afternoon.
One killed, one hurt in Washington County crash
The Rosenbaums defaulted on both loans and sold the double-pledged crop with little to no...
Iowa family sentenced in USDA crop loan and bankruptcy fraud schemes
Giving felons a second change: Cedar Rapids job fair includes employers willing to hire those...
Job fair held with employers willing to hire people with criminal backgrounds
Asia Grice.
Family calls for more charges, two years after northwest Cedar Rapids shooting

Latest News

Kirk Ferentz
Kirk Ferentz breaks down difficulities of NIL & transfer portal in college football
Kirk Ferentz
Kirk Ferentz breaks down NIL & transfer portal in college football
Law enforcement arrest 40 people in Operation Washout
Law enforcement arrest 40 people in Operation Washout
King’s Material employees go on strike after failed wage negotiations
King’s Material employees go on strike after failed wage negotiations