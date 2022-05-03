Emergency crews complete water rescue in downtown Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday evening, Cedar Rapids emergency personnel responded to a report of a person in the water near the 3rd Ave Bridge.

Responding crews spotted a person in the water moving fast downstream. Cedar Rapids Fire arrived to find one male in the water moving downstream very fast past bridges over the river.

Fire crews deployed water rescue ropes over the sides of the bridges to initially capture the male. For a short while, the male was able to hang on to the rope deployed by fire crews until his grip no longer could hold the rope from the strength of the current.

While this was happening, additional fire units were positioned downstream with more ropes on other bridges, and a swift water boat crew launched from Valor Way. The boat crew deployed quickly downstream locating the male moving towards the fire crews positioned on the the12th Ave bridge.

The boat crew were successful in rescuing the male by bringing him onto the inflatable boat just before the 12th Ave bridge.

The male was taken to Mercy Hospital for medical evaluation.

