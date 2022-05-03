Dubuque city parks open for season on Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On May 7th, 2022, the City of Dubuque’s parks will fully open for the 2022 season.

Dubuque parks feature a variety of activities including trails, camping, disc golf, pickleball, fishing, in-line hockey, picnicking, playgrounds, tennis, trails, skateboarding, softball and baseball, playgrounds, and more.

Most City parks will be open to the public from 7:00 am till 10:00 pm daily. Park restrooms, water fountains, and other amenities will be available for use at that time. Amenities located at Miller Riverview Park and Campground will open at a later date.

Pavilions will be available to rent in Eagle Point Park, Flora Park, Miller Riverview Park, and Port of Dubuque. The Washington Park Gazebo may also be rented, as well as spaces in the Bee Branch Creek Greenway and at Bergfeld Recreation Area. Reservations may be made up to 11 months in advance at www.cityofdubuque.org/parks and payment is required at the time the reservation is made.

For further information about City parks, visit www.cityofdubuque.org/parks or call 563-589-4263.

