Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Dubuque city parks open for season on Saturday

For further information about City parks, visit www.cityofdubuque.org/parks or call 563-589-4263.
For further information about City parks, visit www.cityofdubuque.org/parks or call 563-589-4263.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On May 7th, 2022, the City of Dubuque’s parks will fully open for the 2022 season.

Dubuque parks feature a variety of activities including trails, camping, disc golf, pickleball, fishing, in-line hockey, picnicking, playgrounds, tennis, trails, skateboarding, softball and baseball, playgrounds, and more.

Most City parks will be open to the public from 7:00 am till 10:00 pm daily. Park restrooms, water fountains, and other amenities will be available for use at that time. Amenities located at Miller Riverview Park and Campground will open at a later date.

Pavilions will be available to rent in Eagle Point Park, Flora Park, Miller Riverview Park, and Port of Dubuque. The Washington Park Gazebo may also be rented, as well as spaces in the Bee Branch Creek Greenway and at Bergfeld Recreation Area. Reservations may be made up to 11 months in advance at www.cityofdubuque.org/parks and payment is required at the time the reservation is made.

For further information about City parks, visit www.cityofdubuque.org/parks or call 563-589-4263.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rosenbaums defaulted on both loans and sold the double-pledged crop with little to no...
Iowa family sentenced in USDA crop loan and bankruptcy fraud schemes
Law enforcement arrest 40 people in Operation Washout
Law enforcement arrest 40 people in Operation Washout
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Officers on scene located shell-casings in the area and found bullets struck the side of a...
Police investigating Friday night shooting in southwest Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids water rescue
Emergency crews complete water rescue in downtown Cedar Rapids

Latest News

Waterloo Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald.
Waterloo police chief among finalists for Vancouver, Washington police chief position
The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said Michael Foland, 20, led deputies and officers on a...
Iowa man with outstanding warrants arrested in Decorah after high-speed chase
Iowa to pay $8M settlement to Illinois man hit by snow plow
More than 200 sailors move off aircraft carrier after multiple suicides
More than 200 sailors move off aircraft carrier after multiple suicides