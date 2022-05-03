Des Moines hit-and-run victim’s mother trying to cope with tragedy

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A mother in Des Moines is trying to make sense of why and how her daughter left for school, and never came home.

Fourteen-year-old Ema Cardenas was killed in a hit-and-run outside East High School in Des Moines on Thursday. She was a freshman at the school.

Her mother, Anna Campos, said she’s been so stricken with grief, it took her days to be able to leave her house. And now, she also wants to talk to the driver who fled the scene.

“I want to forgive her. I just want answers. Like, how can she... what was her state of mind leaving somebody just there on the side of the road?” asked Campos.

Police charged the driver, 38-year-old Terra Flipping, with leaving the scene of an accident.

Ema’s family was set to celebrate her 15th birthday with a quinceanera this weekend. Ema planned to wear a dress designed by her mother Anna.

“She was so excited. Emerald green and gold, which are her favorite colors,” Campos said.

Ema will now be buried in the dress her mother designed.

“Now I have to tell those family members that instead of giving invitations to her party, I have to give invitations to her funeral,” Campos said.

Campos said she plans to work to lower the speed limit in the area where Ema was hit, in hopes of better-protecting other children walking home from school.

