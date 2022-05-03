Show You Care
Chief Jerman speaks out on violence in Cedar Rapids; pushes those with information to come forward

Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman sat down with KCRG-TV9′s Nicole Agee to appeal to the public on assisting police with information that can help build cases for prosecution and keep the community safe.

Chief Jerman spoke to the importance of having trust with the community as a police department and an unwavering focus on using every measure and resource to combat the recent uptick in gun violence in the city.

“I want Cedar Rapids to remain safe and be as safe as possible...If individuals continue to operate in such a manner, we will find them, we will identify them, and we will bring them to justice.”

Chief Jerman spoke about the need for individuals with information in these cases to come forward and to be more cooperative with the police.

“To build cases based on probable cause, we can’t operate on hunches or opinions or that you know this person may be responsible. We need information to be corroborated and we have to have the evidence and the facts to build a case.”

When asked why people aren’t coming forward, he pointed to fear of retaliation.

“We’re being told a number of reasons, one’s a fear of retaliation, and we certainly understand that. But there is another. A number of options that individuals can take to provide us with that information and remain anonymous and their safety will not be compromised.”

You can watch the full interview here:

