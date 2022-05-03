Bird Flu confirmed in backyard flock in Bremer County; brings total cases in Iowa to 19

Show You Care
This brings the number of detections in Iowa up to 19.(KTIV)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BREMER COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Agriculture is confirming a new case of the bird flu in Bremer County.

This is the second confirmed case of HPAI in Bremer County, Iowa. The first case was in a commercial turkey flock on April 20.

Officials say that flock owners should prevent contact between their birds and wild birds and report sick birds or unusual deaths to state officials.

This brings the number of detections in Iowa up to 19. The following is the up to date list of commercial and backyard HPAI detections in Iowa:

  • 3/1/22 - Pottawattamie, Backyard Mixed Species
  • 3/6/22 - Buena Vista, Commercial Turkey
  • 3/10/22 - Taylor, Commercial Layer Chickens
  • 3/17/22 - Buena Vista, Commercial Layer Chickens
  • 3/20/22 - Warren, Backyard Mixed Species
  • 3/23/22 - Buena Vista, Commercial Turkey
  • 3/25/22 - Franklin, Commercial Pullet Chickens
  • 3/28/22 - Hamilton, Commercial Turkey
  • 3/28/22 - Guthrie, Commercial Layer Chickens
  • 3/29/22 - Buena Vista, Commercial Turkey
  • 3/31/22 - Osceola, Commercial Layer Chickens
  • 3/31/22 - Cherokee, Commercial Turkey
  • 4/2/22 - Sac, Commercial Turkey
  • 4/2/22 - Humboldt, Commercial Breeding Chickens
  • 4/4/22 - Hamilton, Commercial Turkey
  • 4/5/22 Hardin, Commercial Turkey
  • 4/20/22 Bremer, Commercial Turkey
  • 4/22/22 Kossuth, Backyard Mixed Species
  • 5/02/22 Bremer, Backyard Mixed Species

Biosecurity resources and best practices for flock owners are available at //iowaagriculture.gov/biosecurity.

