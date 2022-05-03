9-year-old in Alburnett will get bedroom makeover after battling cancer

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A 9-year-old in Alburnett who battled Ewing Sarcoma will soon get a bedroom makeover. Gracelyn Springer is now 9 months in remission from cancer.

”I’ve always been a warrior princess, I just like being a princess,” Gracelyn told us.

Her mother Kelsey Springer says there are lingering effects from the cancer even once it’s gone.

”What they don’t prepare you for is life after cancer. She has some physical things, some permanent you know hair loss and some brain damage and thyroid issues and hearing loss, and all of that good stuff that we were prepared for. But it’s mostly the behavioral, emotional stuff that we weren’t prepared for,” she explained.

A nonprofit called My Happy Place is preparing to give Gracelyn a bedroom makeover complete with all of her favorite things. The group works to give kids who are sick or who have fought serious illnesses, new bedrooms.

”They need their haven, they need their happy place. So they can go in that room, it’s kind of like their zen,” said Lisa Tan, Executive Director of My Happy Place.

For Gracelyn it means more space to create art. Later this month she will have a new baby sister, Gracelyn loves to paint pictures for her family including her little brother and her parents. She’s also looking forward to a quiet place to think.

”It means a lot because I know that I’ll be calmer in there when I get mad. I just have a soft place that I can just be in there and it’s kind of me just living in my room like a princess,” Gracelyn said.

A $2,800 fundraising goal was quickly surpassed for Gracelyn’s room.

”They raised the money I’m pretty sure within 72 hours,” Kelsey told us.

Now the countdown is on for the big reveal.

”I feel really happy and thankful,” Gracelyn said.

My Happy Place is still looking for someone to donate a new queen-sized mattress for the bedroom. They’re also looking for a local salon that would be willing to treat Gracelynn and her mother to get their nails done on June 11th, while the room is being made over.

Gracelyn’s bedroom reveal is planned for Sunday, June 12th.

