Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Woman accused of driving with child in vehicle at .33% BAC

The driver was charged with aggravated DWI for having a BAC mor than .18%, aggravated DWI for...
The driver was charged with aggravated DWI for having a BAC mor than .18%, aggravated DWI for driving with a child in the car and endangering the welfare of a child.(Pixabay)
By 7 News Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLTON, N.Y. (WWNY/Gray News) – A 21-year-old woman in New York is accused of driving under the influence with a child in the vehicle.

WWNY reports the woman had a blood alcohol content level of more than four times the legal limit.

Deputies with the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office investigated an accident Saturday and say the woman had a BAC of .33%.

The legal limit for driving is .08%.

The driver was charged with aggravated DWI for having a BAC more than .18%, aggravated DWI for driving with a child in the car and endangering the welfare of a child.

Deputies did not say if anyone was injured in the accident.

Copyright 2022 WWNY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic car crash
Two injured after a personal injury crash on Sunday morning
One person was left with minor injuries after a crash in Walton County Wednesday afternoon.
One killed, one hurt in Washington County crash
Giving felons a second change: Cedar Rapids job fair includes employers willing to hire those...
Job fair held with employers willing to hire people with criminal backgrounds
Asia Grice.
Family calls for more charges, two years after northwest Cedar Rapids shooting
Road closure announced.
Marion road closure begins Monday

Latest News

Thomas Webster, a 20-year NYPD veteran, was the first Capitol riot defendant to be tried on an...
NYPD veteran convicted of assaulting officer in Capitol riot
Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, questions Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a House Foreign...
House Jan. 6 committee requests interviews with 3 more lawmakers
Casey White and Vicki White are being sought.
Warrant issued for missing Alabama corrections officer
The shoes, called the Kobe 6 Proto Mambacita Sweet 16, sold out in less than two minutes when...
Nike releases limited-edition shoes to honor Gigi Bryant’s sweet 16
Fans light up Tiger Stadium with their cellphone lights Saturday, April 30, as Garth Brooks...
Seismograph records earthquake in Tiger Stadium during Garth Brooks concert at LSU