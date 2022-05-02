‘We’re proud of her’: Mother joins husband and children as a Grand View graduate

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - After years of putting her bachelor’s degree on the backburner, Tracy Gibson graduated from Grand View University on Sunday.

Back in 2020, a wife and mother of two decided to finish what she started.

“Working full-time and going to school full-time was a challenge, but I’m glad to have it done,” Gibson said. “I always said I would finish to get my bachelors and then I got married and life happened and I just never went back.”

Gibson joins her husband and two kids as graduates from the university. They all attended the ceremony to witness how her hard work paid off.

“I know she’s put in a lot of effort and everything and it’s a big deal for her to graduate so we’re proud of her,” said Tracy’s son Erik Gibson.

“She would go to work from 7 a.m. to about 5 p.m., and then she’d come home and take a little break and then she would start homework and everything,” said Tracy’s daughter Ali Gibson. “Now that my brother and I have finally finished college, it was her turn to go back and finish.”

It was no surprise Tracy got her degree. Her family says when she puts her mind to something, she does it.

And now it’s time to celebrate that.

“Congratulations and welcome to the Grand View family,” said Tracy’s husband Chris Gibson.

Tracy’s degree is in organizational studies.

She added that she always promised her father, who passed away a few years ago, she would get her degree so she’s happy to make good on that promise.

