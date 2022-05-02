‘Walking symbolizes strength’: Iowa blood clot survivor wants to get people moving

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A Des Moines man is hoping to make a new kind of health walk for a condition that nearly took his own life.

Todd Robertson is a six-time blood clot survivor. A pulmonary embolism a couple of years back nearly took his life after a blood clot he says was close to tennis ball-sized neared his heart.

“I only had a sharp pain that was right below my right ribcage,” Robertson said. “It was so severe that I was crying. I mean, it felt like somebody was stabbing me.”

More than five years later, Robertson still remembers that pain: And what was said to him next.

“My pulmonologist said, ‘You know, you were this close to having that get lodged in your heart.’ That would have been to where I would have suffered sudden death,” Robertson said.

The American Lung Association says a pulmonary embolism affects 1 in 1,000 people a year.

“Blood clots in your legs, they travel to your lungs. That’s the ones that kill you,” said Dr. Timothy McCoy, the chair of family medicine for MercyOne Medical Group.

McCoy says when it comes to detecting blood clots in the lungs, only a CAT scan will work. He notes those are hard to come by.

“If you go to a doctor’s clinic and you’re say, short of breath or have chest pain, they have to send you someplace to get a CAT Scan,” McCoy said.

According to McCoy, there are common risk factors people need to be aware of. He lists being inactive for long periods of time as a major one. Another risk factor is a combination of birth control and smoking, as well as family history.

“I knew that my mom had died of a blood clot,” Robertson said.

With both his mother in mind and his pulmonary embolism, Robertson has continued to dedicate his time to promoting blood clot awareness. He is now a member of the National Blood Clot Alliance Board.

“We actually got a lot of senators to turn their heads and go, ‘Wow, blood clots. You know we never really thought about blood clots before,’” Robertson said.

In 2022, the board has teamed up with Sens. Chuck Grassley and Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico, who introduced a resolution making March DVT and Pulmonary Embolism Awareness Month.

“This is going to save lives and we’re not done with this yet,” Robertson said.

This June, the National Blood Clot Alliance plans to start a virtual walking club. It’s the board’s hope that people will use this as a means to get out and move, eliminating that inactivity that’s a risk factor when it comes to blood clots.

“I’m just walking for raising awareness and prevention and for everybody out there,” Robertson said. “I don’t want to see what happened to me, happen to somebody else.”

