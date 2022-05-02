Wage dispute could lead to strike for union representing concrete haulers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Disagreements on wages could lead to a strike at King’s Ready Mix Monday morning. That’s according to a press release from Teamsters Local 238, the union representing the workers.

They say membership unanimously rejected the company’s last offer.

The workers, who deliver concrete for one of the area’s leading cement companies, are currently paid a base rate of $22.45 an hour. They say anything less than $25.70 means they have lost earning power over the past decade.

The local union’s Secretary-Treasurer released a statement, “wages in the concrete industry in the Cedar Rapids market have remained stagnant for years and quite frankly, I’m surprised the industry has gone this long without a strike.”

