University of Dubuque becomes first D3 school with a ‘Name, Image, Likeness’ portal for student-athletes

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Dubuque Department of Athletics has launched a new platform to help student-athletes and businesses work directly in developing Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) agreements. The platform’s name: Success NIL Exchange.

The University of Dubuque will be the first NCAA Division III school to partner with the INFLCR Exchange in order to help provide opportunities for student-athletes at an advanced level, typically only seen in NCAA Division I programs.

Success NIL Exchange will be free to students and commercial enterprises that use it. It will help customize and manage NIL reporting while providing fulfilling NIL transactions.

“I am excited about this opportunity for student-athletes who choose to participate, and for the partners who support them,” said Jeffrey F. Bullock, President of the University of Dubuque. “INFLCR Exchange provides the technology and the accountability to support student-athletes who choose to participate in an NIL relationship, a meeting space for business and other participants to connect with student-athletes, and the required education and reporting oversight to support us in complying with the continuing evolution of NCAA NIL rules and policies.”

After a business, collective, or individual registers on the University of Dubuque Success NIL Exchange, they can access a searchable database of student-athletes, and filter that database through a variety of criteria.

Businesses can then message the student-athlete directly in the application or request the student-athlete’s contact information (or that of their representative) to start a discussion about a NIL transaction, provided they are within legal protocols. Such activities may include autographs, promoting brands on social media, third-party media endorsements, running camps or clinics, providing private sports lessons, personal appearances, and more.

Businesses can sign up at: https://dash.inflcr.com/exchange/university-of-dubuque.

