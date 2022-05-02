Showers Move Back In

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More rain heads toward the state. An area of low pressure moves from the Plains into the Ohio Valley during the next 24 hours. Rainfall develops and continues through the morning drive on Tuesday. Totals of ½ to 1″ likely across the central and south with lighter amounts north. Wednesday is the bright spot of the work week with a partly cloudy sky and seasonal temperatures. Rainfall comes back at the end of the week, but Mom’s week is looking up. Have a great night!

