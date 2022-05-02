Show You Care
Rain returns to the area tonight, lasts through tomorrow morning

Plan on plenty of clouds around today. Rain arrives tonight!
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:11 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today looks dry and fairly quiet overall. The wind will be rather light and clouds will be widespread, leading to highs only into the 50s. The next system is still on track to bring us some rain tonight through tomorrow morning. Rain totals over a half-inch are likely from Cedar Rapids and points south with lighter amounts over the north. Wednesday remains the bright spot of the week with sunshine and highs around 60. Yet another system will move into the area on Thursday into early Friday, likely bringing the area another soaking rainfall. Mother’s Day at least looks warmer with highs approaching 70!

