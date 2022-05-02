Rain returns to the area tonight, lasts through tomorrow morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today looks dry and fairly quiet overall. The wind will be rather light and clouds will be widespread, leading to highs only into the 50s. The next system is still on track to bring us some rain tonight through tomorrow morning. Rain totals over a half-inch are likely from Cedar Rapids and points south with lighter amounts over the north. Wednesday remains the bright spot of the week with sunshine and highs around 60. Yet another system will move into the area on Thursday into early Friday, likely bringing the area another soaking rainfall. Mother’s Day at least looks warmer with highs approaching 70!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.